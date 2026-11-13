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    Azerbaijan and TotalEnergies discuss expanding energy cooperation

    Energy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 18:22
    Azerbaijan and TotalEnergies discuss expanding energy cooperation

    Azerbaijan and TotalEnergies have discussed expanding cooperation in the energy sector, including participation in new solar and wind power projects.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Energy, the discussions took place at a meeting between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Martina Opizzi, Senior Vice President for Exploration and Production in Europe at TotalEnergies.

    The parties expressed satisfaction with progress on the full-scale development project for the Absheron gas and condensate field. They also discussed the possibility of meeting the project's electricity needs through renewable energy sources, thereby reducing carbon emissions.

    TotalEnergies expressed interest in expanding its operations in Azerbaijan, including participation in new solar and wind power projects. It was noted that a study on the development of the electricity grid was nearing completion, and its findings would determine the potential for integrating additional renewable energy capacity into the grid.

    The meeting also addressed Azerbaijan's initiatives to develop green energy corridors. It was noted that the strategic partnership agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria would help connect existing electricity interconnections into a single corridor. The next stage envisages the establishment of a joint venture and the preparation of a feasibility study.

    The parties also discussed the findings of the feasibility study for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project, the competitiveness of Azerbaijani electricity in European markets and opportunities to attract potential investors to the project.

    Azerbaijan and TotalEnergies discuss expanding energy cooperation
    Azerbaijan and TotalEnergies discuss expanding energy cooperation
    Parviz Shahbazov TotalEnergies Energy sector Renewable energy
    Photo
    Azərbaycan "TotalEnergies" ilə enerji əməkdaşlığının genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и TotalEnergies обсудили расширение энергетического сотрудничества
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