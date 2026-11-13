Investments in Sumgayit Industrial Park exceed AZN 5.5 billion

Residents of the Sumgayit Industrial Park have invested more than AZN 5.5 billion ($3.24 billion) in projects and created around 6,500 permanent jobs.

According to Report, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), the figures were announced during a familiarisation visit to the park by a delegation led by Noah Tumphong, Director-General of Ghana's Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

The delegation was briefed on the industrial park's current potential and infrastructure. A total of 46 residents are currently registered at the park.

Products manufactured at the park not only meet domestic demand but are also exported under the Made in Azerbaijan brand to nearly 30 countries worldwide. These include CIS countries, European markets (Türkiye, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Austria, Denmark and the Baltic states), Asian markets (China, Japan, the UAE and Lebanon), as well as the United States, Canada, Brazil and Egypt.