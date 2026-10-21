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    Over 300 events to be held during 12th Baku International Book Fair

    Cultural policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 13:14
    Over 300 events to be held during 12th Baku International Book Fair

    As part of the 12th Baku International Book Fair, more than 300 events in various formats will be held over seven days, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov told journalists on the sidelines of the exhibition, Report informs.

    The deputy minister said that the program will primarily focus on meetings with local and foreign writers.

    "In addition, a range of local and international events and conferences dedicated to various topics, particularly the promotion and presentation of literature, will also be held," he noted.

    Jafarov added that a dedicated area has been allocated at the fair for business meetings between publishing houses. He also emphasized the strong level of interest in the exhibition.

    "We can say that participation figures are the highest compared to previous years. Among local participants, 148 publishing houses and organizations are represented with their own stands. We are also seeing growth in international participation, with 59 publishers and organizations from 32 countries taking part in the fair," he said.

    Farid Jafarov Baku International Book Fair Ministry of Culture
    XII Bakı Beynəlxalq Kitab Sərgisi çərçivəsində 300-dən çox tədbir keçiriləcək
    На XII Бакинской международной книжной выставке пройдет более 300 мероприятий
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