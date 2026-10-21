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    AHK Azerbaijan: Concrete projects needed to attract investors

    Business
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 13:48
    AHK Azerbaijan: Concrete projects needed to attract investors

    Concrete projects are needed to attract investors, Nargis Wieck, Executive Director and Member of the Executive Board of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), said at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    "It's not only about financing, because we already have local programs and government commitments in place. At the same time, we have private financial resources that can be used to invest in these areas. We need to talk about business interests. Reliability and transparency are important.

    In fact, all the key issues, challenges and opportunities have already been discussed. What is missing is moving to the next stage and talking about specific projects. I would suggest starting with a flagship project. Such a project could demonstrate to other investors and partners that there are initiatives that can be financed, implemented and later scaled up.

    From a business perspective, this is exactly the kind of concrete example that is currently lacking," she said.

    Nargis Wieck German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum
    "AHK Azərbaycan": İnvestor cəlb etmək üçün konkret layihələrə ehtiyac var
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