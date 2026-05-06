CBA raises forecasts for current account surplus

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects the country"s current account balance surplus to reach $5.5 billion in 2026 and $4.4 billion in 2027, Chairman of the Central Bank, Taleh Kazimov, said at a press conference, according to Report.

In February, the Central Bank had forecast a current account surplus of $2.8–3 billion for 2026 and $2.7–2.8 billion for 2027.