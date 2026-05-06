Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    CBA raises forecasts for current account surplus

    Finance
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:50
    CBA raises forecasts for current account surplus

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects the country"s current account balance surplus to reach $5.5 billion in 2026 and $4.4 billion in 2027, Chairman of the Central Bank, Taleh Kazimov, said at a press conference, according to Report.

    In February, the Central Bank had forecast a current account surplus of $2.8–3 billion for 2026 and $2.7–2.8 billion for 2027.

    Taleh Kazimov Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Current account surplus
    AMB cari əməliyyatlar balansının profisiti ilə bağlı proqnozlarını artırıb
    ЦБА повысил прогноз по профициту счета текущих операций на 2026г до $5,5 млрд

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