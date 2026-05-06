Central Bank develops new instruments to manage risks in agricultural financing

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is working on new instruments for assessing the risks of local banks in the agricultural sector, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov told a press conference held Wednesday, Report informs.

"Regarding agricultural lending, the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture is doing quite active work. We are working on new instruments both for the implementation of technological solutions and for a more accurate assessment of banks' risks. As far as I know, discussions on both subsidies and lending are actively ongoing. We know that agriculture is a priority sector in our country, and ensuring access to financial resources in this area is a priority. I hope we will see the fruits of the work to be done," he noted.