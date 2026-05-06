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    Azerbaijan, Tajikistan to hold intergovernmental commission meeting in Baku in May

    Foreign policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 12:16
    Azerbaijan, Tajikistan to hold intergovernmental commission meeting in Baku in May

    The next meeting of the intergovernmental commission (IGC) between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan will take place in Baku from May 20 to 22, Tajikistan's Ambassador to Baku Ilkhom Abdurakhmon has said, as quoted by Report.

    The diplomat recalled that in 2024, the leaders of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan signed a declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries. Following this, the level of the intergovernmental commission was elevated to the level of deputy prime ministers.

    "The upcoming meeting of the IGC is scheduled for May 20–22 and will be held at the level of deputy prime ministers of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. The parties will review all issues related to trade and economic cooperation, and a relevant protocol will be signed following the meeting," he said.

    Abdurakhmon also noted that representatives of all relevant ministries and agencies from both countries will take part in the event.

    "I am confident that the meeting will give new impetus to the development of trade and economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan," the ambassador added.

    The last meeting of the commission took place in Dushanbe in December 2024.

    Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations Intergovernmental commission Ilkhom Abdurakhmon
    Bakıda Azərbaycan-Tacikistan Hökumətlərarası Komissiyasının iclası keçiriləcək - EKSKLÜZİV
    Азербайджан и Таджикистан проведут заседание МПК в мае в Баку - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

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