Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Minister: Uzbekistan seeks to expand agricultural ties with Azerbaijan

    AIC
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 12:49
    Minister: Uzbekistan seeks to expand agricultural ties with Azerbaijan

    Uzbekistan is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of agriculture and logistics, Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov said during a panel discussion within the framework of the Caspian Agro Week in Baku, Report informs.

    Abdurakhmonov emphasized that regional cooperation is crucial for addressing food security and logistics challenges: "Uzbekistan is a double landlocked country. Therefore, discussions with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia are very important for us. We must create new transport routes and strengthen cooperation in this direction."

    The minister noted that climate change, geopolitical risks, and logistics problems have a serious impact on agriculture: "The total value of agricultural production in Uzbekistan was about $40 billion last year, and the goal is to increase this figure to $60 billion in the coming years. Reforms are being implemented to reduce cotton cultivation, increase food production, and introduce water‑saving technologies."

    Both sides expressed readiness to deepen cooperation in agriculture and logistics.

    Agricultural sector Uzbekistan Azerbaijan Caspian Agro Week
    Özbəkistanlı nazir: "Azərbaycanla kənd təsərrüfatı sahəsində əməkdaşlıq genişləndiriləcək"
    Абдурахмонов: Узбекистан заинтересован в расширении аграрного сотрудничества с Азербайджаном

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