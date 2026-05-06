Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    IsDB chief to visit Karabakh during Azerbaijan trip

    Foreign policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 12:14
    IsDB chief to visit Karabakh during Azerbaijan trip

    The President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Muhammad Al Jasser, will visit Karabakh as part of his trip to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, it was announced during a meeting on May 6, when President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by Al Jasser.

    During the meeting, the guest noted that he will also become familiar with the Alat Free Economic Zone and plans to travel to Karabakh.

    Muhammad Al Jasser Ilham Aliyev Islamic Development Bank Karabakh
    İslam İnkişaf Bankı Qrupunun sədri Qarabağa səfər edəcək
    Президент группы Исламского банка развития посетит Карабах

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