IsDB chief to visit Karabakh during Azerbaijan trip
Foreign policy
- 06 May, 2026
- 12:14
The President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Muhammad Al Jasser, will visit Karabakh as part of his trip to Azerbaijan.
According to Report, it was announced during a meeting on May 6, when President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by Al Jasser.
During the meeting, the guest noted that he will also become familiar with the Alat Free Economic Zone and plans to travel to Karabakh.
Latest News
15:39
AAA: Gasoline costs 50% more in US than it did before Iran warEnergy
15:33
Azerbaijanis rank second among foreigners granted temporary residence in UkraineRegion
15:23
Photo
Azerbaijan, Moldova review economic cooperation prospectsBusiness
15:13
Kazakhstan extends ban on fuel exports until November 21Energy
15:05
Valeh Alasgarov calls for investment in food processing at Alat Free Economic ZoneAIC
15:00
Bahtiyar Ersay visits Azerbaijan's stand at SAHA 2026Military
14:39
CBA: Millions of manats flow abroad through illegal gambling schemesFinance
14:36
Taleh Kazimov: Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects review of EU sanctions against Yelo BankFinance
14:32