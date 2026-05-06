IsDB chief to visit Karabakh during Azerbaijan trip

The President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Muhammad Al Jasser, will visit Karabakh as part of his trip to Azerbaijan.

According to Report, it was announced during a meeting on May 6, when President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by Al Jasser.

During the meeting, the guest noted that he will also become familiar with the Alat Free Economic Zone and plans to travel to Karabakh.