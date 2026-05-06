Agil Gurbanov attends SAHA 2026 exhibition in Istanbul
Military
- 06 May, 2026
- 12:06
A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense Agil Gurbanov is participating in the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs.
The delegation will also hold meetings at Miras, a company operating under the Ministry of Defense.
The discussions will focus on the production of defense industry products, technological development directions, and prospects for mutual cooperation.
Latest News
15:39
AAA: Gasoline costs 50% more in US than it did before Iran warEnergy
15:33
Azerbaijanis rank second among foreigners granted temporary residence in UkraineRegion
15:23
Photo
Azerbaijan, Moldova review economic cooperation prospectsBusiness
15:13
Kazakhstan extends ban on fuel exports until November 21Energy
15:05
Valeh Alasgarov calls for investment in food processing at Alat Free Economic ZoneAIC
15:00
Bahtiyar Ersay visits Azerbaijan's stand at SAHA 2026Military
14:39
CBA: Millions of manats flow abroad through illegal gambling schemesFinance
14:36
Taleh Kazimov: Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects review of EU sanctions against Yelo BankFinance
14:32