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    Agil Gurbanov attends SAHA 2026 exhibition in Istanbul

    Military
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 12:06
    Agil Gurbanov attends SAHA 2026 exhibition in Istanbul

    A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense Agil Gurbanov is participating in the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs.

    The delegation will also hold meetings at Miras, a company operating under the Ministry of Defense.

    The discussions will focus on the production of defense industry products, technological development directions, and prospects for mutual cooperation.

    Agil Gurbanov Ministry of Defense
    Photo
    Aqil Qurbanov "SAHA 2026"da stendlərlə tanış olub, görüşlər keçirib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Агиль Гурбанов посетил стенды и провел встречи на выставке SAHA 2026 в Стамбуле - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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