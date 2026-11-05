Lachin residents help restore Beylik orchards in Victory Day initiative

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A tree planting drive was held in the village of Beylik in Azerbaijan's Lachin district to mark the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, Report informs.

The event took place at the Beylik Orchards, a local landmark, as part of a project to expand green spaces in the village. The drive is part of broader efforts to restore ecological balance in the liberated territories.

The project aims to reestablish a fruit orchard at the site, revive traditional farming and improve local environmental conditions.

Local residents took part alongside staff from the Office of the Azerbaijani President's Special Representative in Lachin district and the district's Restoration, Construction and Management Service.

The two offices are implementing the project with financial support from the Garabagh Revival Fund.