Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Lachin residents help restore Beylik orchards in Victory Day initiative

    Karabakh
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 17:31
    Lachin residents help restore Beylik orchards in Victory Day initiative

    A tree planting drive was held in the village of Beylik in Azerbaijan's Lachin district to mark the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, Report informs.

    The event took place at the Beylik Orchards, a local landmark, as part of a project to expand green spaces in the village. The drive is part of broader efforts to restore ecological balance in the liberated territories.

    The project aims to reestablish a fruit orchard at the site, revive traditional farming and improve local environmental conditions.

    Local residents took part alongside staff from the Office of the Azerbaijani President's Special Representative in Lachin district and the district's Restoration, Construction and Management Service.

    The two offices are implementing the project with financial support from the Garabagh Revival Fund.

    Lachin residents help restore Beylik orchards in Victory Day initiative
    Lachin residents help restore Beylik orchards in Victory Day initiative
    Lachin residents help restore Beylik orchards in Victory Day initiative
    Lachin residents help restore Beylik orchards in Victory Day initiative
    Lachin residents help restore Beylik orchards in Victory Day initiative
    Lachin residents help restore Beylik orchards in Victory Day initiative

    November 8 – Victory Day tree planting Lachin
    Photo
    Laçında Zəfər Günü münasibətilə ağacəkmə aksiyası keçirilib
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    08:15
    Trump: Ukraine deal could have implications for all of Europe
    Other countries
    08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home
    Football
    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    All News Feed