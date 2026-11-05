Azerbaijan establishes agropark across Zangilan and Gubadli districts

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree establishing the Zangilan Agropark in the Zangilan and Gubadli districts and amending several presidential decrees, Report informs.

The agropark will use modern technologies and methods to help businesses produce, process and package competitive agricultural products. It will also provide services such as storage, sorting and sales.

The Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy will organize, manage and develop the agropark. It will also oversee the agency's participation in state support measures for the project.

The decree allocates an initial 500,000 manats ($294,118) to the agency from the presidential reserve fund in the 2026 state budget. The money will cover initial organizational work, site preparation and infrastructure design. Planned infrastructure includes electricity, heating, gas, water, sewerage, communications, roads and transport, fire protection, and facilities for production, processing, administration and social services.

The Cabinet of Ministers must assign 1,424.55 hectares of agricultural land near the city of Zangilan and 164.15 hectares near the village of Tatar in Gubadli district to the agency for permanent use, with the right to lease the land. It must complete the assignment and report to the president within two months.

The Ministry of Economy must also identify priorities for the agricultural and industrial products to be produced and processed at the agropark and report to the president within two months. In setting those priorities, it must take into account proposals from the Office of the President's Special Representative in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts.

The decree also provides for the agency to receive assistance, in coordination with the special representative's office, in developing infrastructure within and outside the agropark and providing other services businesses need to operate. The Ministry of Finance must make the allocated funds available.