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Governments should strengthen cooperation among public agencies, bring the public and private sectors together, and ensure transparency in how resources are allocated, Madagascar's Minister of Labor, Employment and Civil Service Denis Franconio Mac said.

Report informs that Mac was speaking at the UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions in Baku.

He said complex challenges to sustainable development cut across sectors because climate change, public health, the economy and social issues are closely linked.

"Leaders must be able to overcome barriers and build coalitions involving public and private organizations to prepare for a future that can withstand these challenges," the minister said.

Mac said integrity was essential to such changes. He added that governments must allocate resources transparently and ensure that their initiatives deliver tangible results.

"Citizens should be able to assess the tangible results of the initiatives being implemented," he said.