The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) has significant potential for developing solar energy and tourism, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said during his visit to the region, Report informs.

According to the ambassador, cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan, particularly with Nakhchivan, is developing across four main areas: infrastructure, green energy, tourism, and agriculture. The diplomat noted that discussions with the Azerbaijani side have included utilizing British expertise to modernize railways, specifically regarding project management and the implementation of signaling systems.

Thanks to approximately 250 sunny days a year, Norman emphasized that Nakhchivan is a highly promising region for solar energy development and could become a major tourist center. He also announced that the British architectural firm Chapman Taylor will be responsible for developing a 20-year master plan for the city of Nakhchivan.

Regarding educational and humanitarian cooperation, Norman stated that the two sides are working on expanding the Chevening scholarship program. He noted that the number of Azerbaijani students receiving fully funded scholarships is slated to increase in the coming year.

Norman also underscored the importance of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace settlement and reaffirmed the UK's readiness to assist in this process. The ambassador expressed hope for the conclusion of a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Azerbaijan to further deepen bilateral engagement in investment, trade, and other sectors.