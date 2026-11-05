Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Ilham Aliyev awards Taraggi medals to three Baku TV employees

    Media
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 17:35
    Ilham Aliyev awards Taraggi medals to three Baku TV employees

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has awarded the Taraggi (Progress) Medal to three employees of Baku TV, part of Global Media Group, Report informs.

    Elchin Alibeyli, Gulnar Muradova and Jala Adilova received the medals by presidential order. They were among the media professionals honored to mark the centenary of Azerbaijani Radio and the professional holiday of Azerbaijan's television and radio workers.

    Ilham Aliyev Global Media Group Baku TV
    Photo
    "Baku TV"nin 3 əməkdaşı "Tərəqqi" medalı ilə təltif edilib
    Photo
    Трое сотрудников Baku TV награждены медалью "Терегги"
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    44 filmi

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