Ilham Aliyev awards Taraggi medals to three Baku TV employees

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has awarded the Taraggi (Progress) Medal to three employees of Baku TV, part of Global Media Group, Report informs.

Elchin Alibeyli, Gulnar Muradova and Jala Adilova received the medals by presidential order. They were among the media professionals honored to mark the centenary of Azerbaijani Radio and the professional holiday of Azerbaijan's television and radio workers.