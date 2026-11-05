Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan and Kenya discuss closer ties as envoy concludes posting

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 17:24
    Azerbaijan and Kenya discuss closer ties as envoy concludes posting

    Azerbaijan's outgoing ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, held a farewell meeting with Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, the Azerbaijani Embassy told Report.

    Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations. Mudavadi said Kenyan President William Ruto's meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during Ruto's visit to Baku for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), along with the warm relationship between the two leaders, served the interests of both countries.

    Mudavadi stressed the importance of making full use of opportunities to expand cooperation. He also congratulated Hajiyev on his election as secretary general of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

    Hajiyev thanked the Kenyan government for its efforts to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan and for the support it had given him during his posting.

    The two sides noted that President Aliyev had received the credentials of Kenya's newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan. They also discussed CICA's work, including Kenya's role in exploring opportunities for cooperation between regions through the forum.

    Sultan Hajiyev Azerbaijan-Kenya relations
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    Azərbaycanın Keniyadakı səfiri vida görüşü keçirib
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