Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Brazilian counterpart

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his reelection, Report informs.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

"Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with Brazil. I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations and expand mutually beneficial cooperation at both the bilateral and multilateral levels.

"I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high-level state activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Brazil," President Ilham Aliyev wrote in his letter.