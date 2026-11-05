Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Brazilian counterpart

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 17:50
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Brazilian counterpart

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his reelection, Report informs.

    "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

    "Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with Brazil. I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations and expand mutually beneficial cooperation at both the bilateral and multilateral levels.

    "I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high-level state activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Brazil," President Ilham Aliyev wrote in his letter.

    Ilham Aliyev Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Congratulatory letter
    İlham Əliyev brazilyalı həmkarını təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил бразильского коллегу
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home
    Football
    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    23:06
    QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals
    Other countries
    All News Feed