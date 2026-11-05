Azerbaijan and Estonian tech firms discuss market access and joint projects
ICT
- 05 November, 2026
- 17:12
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Azerbaijan and Estonian technology companies discussed opportunities for the companies to enter the Azerbaijani market and carry out joint projects, Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.
The talks took place at a roundtable with a delegation of IT companies organized by the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITL), Nabiyev said.
The Estonian companies were briefed on Azerbaijan's latest digitalization measures, a newly adopted legislative package and opportunities in the technology sector.
Participants also discussed expanding cooperation in information and communications technology.
Estoniya şirkətlərinin Azərbaycan bazarına çıxış imkanları müzakirə edilib
Азербайджан и Эстония обсудили сотрудничество в секторе ИКТ
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