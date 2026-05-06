Azerbaijan's Central Bank rules out introduction of new banknote denominations in 2026
Finance
- 06 May, 2026
- 12:38
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has no plans to introduce banknotes of new denominations into circulation this year, Chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference in Baku, according to Report.
"In particular, there are no plans to issue a 500-manat banknote," he noted.
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