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    Azerbaijan's Central Bank rules out introduction of new banknote denominations in 2026

    Finance
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 12:38
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank rules out introduction of new banknote denominations in 2026

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has no plans to introduce banknotes of new denominations into circulation this year, Chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference in Baku, according to Report.

    "In particular, there are no plans to issue a 500-manat banknote," he noted.

    Taleh Kazimov Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    AMB: Bu il yeni nominalda əskinasın dövriyyəyə buraxılması gözlənilmir
    Талех Кязымов: ЦБА не планирует выпуск банкнот нового номинала в 2026 году

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