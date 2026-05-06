Akhundzada: Azerbaijan left category of countries with extremely high water risks

Azerbaijan has significantly improved its water security situation and is no longer considered a country with extremely high water risks. However, water management reform in the country is still in its early stages, Riyad Akhundzada, Head of the Strategy, International Cooperation, and Science Department at the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, said at a briefing dedicated to preparations for the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" (2018–2028), which will be held in Dushanbe, Report informs.

According to him, just a few years ago, Azerbaijan, like many other countries, faced serious challenges in water management amid drought and limited access to water.

"Since then, the situation in Azerbaijan has significantly improved thanks to the reforms carried out," Akhundzada noted.

He emphasized that in recent years, the country has changed its approach to water sector management from institutional, infrastructural, and managerial perspectives.

According to the agency representative, one of the key factors was the restoration of control over water resources in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions after the Second Karabakh War, where more than 25% of the country's internal surface water resources are generated.

Akhundzada noted that since then, large-scale water supply and irrigation projects have been launched in the country. Some of these have already been completed, while others are ongoing in various regions of Azerbaijan.

Akhundzada emphasized that despite the progress achieved, the country still faces serious challenges, including climate change, increased water consumption, leaks, and deteriorating infrastructure.

Speaking about international cooperation, the agency representative emphasized that water issues cannot be resolved by the efforts of a single country.

"Water knows no borders, and effective water resource management requires the joint efforts of states, institutions, and stakeholders," Akhundzada noted.

He added that the Azerbaijani delegation intends to actively participate in the upcoming conference in Dushanbe.

"We're going to Dushanbe to share our experiences, but more importantly, to learn from others," he emphasized.