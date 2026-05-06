Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of Islamic Development Bank Group

    Foreign policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:51
    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of Islamic Development Bank Group

    On May 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

    According to Report, during the conversation, the sides fondly recalled their previous meetings, noting that Muhammad Al Jasser"s visits to Azerbaijan contribute to the expansion of the partnership.

    They emphasized the establishment of long-standing and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank.

    It was noted that the Bank has implemented a number of projects in various sectors of Azerbaijan"s economy, including energy, green energy, agriculture, water and irrigation systems, infrastructure, and social fields. In this regard, it was highlighted that the Bank has allocated more than $1.2 billion for the implementation of nearly 20 public and private projects.

    The meeting included discussions on preparations for the Bank"s Annual Meetings, scheduled to be held in Baku this June.

    Muhammad Al Jasser noted that he would familiarize himself with the Alat Free Economic Zone and also visit Garabagh.

    During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Bank.

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of Islamic Development Bank Group
    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of Islamic Development Bank Group
    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of Islamic Development Bank Group
    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of Islamic Development Bank Group
    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of Islamic Development Bank Group
    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of Islamic Development Bank Group

    Ilham Aliyev Islamic Development Bank Group Muhammad Al Jasser
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev İslam İnkişaf Bankı Qrupunun sədrinin başçılıq etdiyi nümayəndə heyətini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев принял делегацию во главе с президентом группы ИБР

    Latest News

    15:39

    AAA: Gasoline costs 50% more in US than it did before Iran war

    Energy
    15:33

    Azerbaijanis rank second among foreigners granted temporary residence in Ukraine

    Region
    15:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Moldova review economic cooperation prospects

    Business
    15:13

    Kazakhstan extends ban on fuel exports until November 21

    Energy
    15:05

    Valeh Alasgarov calls for investment in food processing at Alat Free Economic Zone

    AIC
    15:00

    Bahtiyar Ersay visits Azerbaijan's stand at SAHA 2026

    Military
    14:39

    CBA: Millions of manats flow abroad through illegal gambling schemes

    Finance
    14:36

    Taleh Kazimov: Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects review of EU sanctions against Yelo Bank

    Finance
    14:32

    Mirzoyan: Armenia–Türkiye dialogue 'excellent,' matured for positive outcomes

    Region
    All News Feed