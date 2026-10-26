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    Azerbaijan, UNESCO discuss expanding cooperation in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 22:11
    Azerbaijan, UNESCO discuss expanding cooperation in Baku

    Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has met with visiting UNESCO Deputy Director-General Åsa Regnér.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that the meeting covered the current state of cooperation and prospects for its development, intercultural dialogue, education, science, artificial intelligence, cultural heritage, sustainable tourism, the Man and the Biosphere Programme, and support for African countries and small island states.

    The sides noted the important role of the Framework Agreement signed in 2013 and the Azerbaijan–UNESCO Trust Fund in developing cooperation. They emphasised Azerbaijan's interest in continuing to support UNESCO programmes and projects in line with its priorities.

    UNESCO's active participation in the Seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue was welcomed, with the organisation arranging three panels as part of the forum.

    Mammadov briefed Regnér on Azerbaijan's Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025–2028 and the Digital Development Council. He noted that AI technologies are being applied to support the country's development and the digitalisation of public services.

    Regnér thanked Azerbaijan for its cooperation and the high standard of organisation of the Seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue. She praised Azerbaijan's support for UNESCO priorities, including African countries, gender equality, girls' education and small island states.

    The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan, UNESCO discuss expanding cooperation in Baku
    Azerbaijan, UNESCO discuss expanding cooperation in Baku

    United Nations UNESCO Aasa Regnér Elnur Mammadov
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