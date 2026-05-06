Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Shafiyev: Water issue remains serious global challenge

    Ecology
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:41
    Shafiyev: Water issue remains serious global challenge

    Azerbaijan is concerned about the growing shortage of fresh water and considers water resources one of the key challenges both for the region and for the world as a whole, Farid Shafiyev, the Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, said at a briefing dedicated to preparations for the 4th High-Level International Conference on the Water Action Decade for Sustainable Development (2018–2028), according to Report.

    "Azerbaijan is seriously concerned about the current situation with freshwater supply. The problem remains relevant for the entire region, including Azerbaijan, and is becoming increasingly acute globally, including in Central Asia," Shafiyev noted.

    According to him, with the development of the Karabakh region, access to water resources is significantly expanding, but the issue of water scarcity remains highly relevant.

    Shafiyev also drew attention to the fact that the international community is currently focused on several acute conflicts, particularly the Russia–Ukraine conflict as well as tensions in the Middle East.

    "Traditional points of disagreement-oil and energy-are once again coming to the forefront. However, despite this, the water resource issue remains extremely serious," he said.

    The head of the Center recalled that Azerbaijan has already held a number of events dedicated to water security issues.

    "We will continue these discussions with experts and international participants within these initiatives," Shafiyev added.

    The 4th High-Level International Conference on the Water Action Decade for Sustainable Development (2018–2028) will be held in Dushanbe from May 25 to 28, 2026.

    Farid Shafiyev water shortage
    Fərid Şəfiyev: "Su məsələsi dünya üçün ciddi çağırış olaraq qalır"
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