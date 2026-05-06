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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Taleh Kazimov: Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves estimated at $88 billion

    Finance
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:35
    Taleh Kazimov: Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves estimated at $88 billion

    Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.9 billion (3.4%) in January–April, reaching $88 billion, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on Wednesday.

    "Foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover imports of goods for 38 months. Overall, reserves exceed the broad money supply in manats (M2) by 3.7 times," he noted.

    foreign exchange reserves Taleh Kazimov Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycanın strateji valyuta ehtiyatları 88 milyard dollara çatıb
    Талех Кязымов: Стратегические валютные резервы Азербайджана оцениваются в $88 млрд

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