Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    US traveler Arvinder Bahal hails rapid construction in Shusha and Khankandi

    Karabakh
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 20:36
    US traveler Arvinder Bahal hails rapid construction in Shusha and Khankandi

    The scale of construction and the level of road infrastructure in Karabakh, Azerbaijan, reflect the region's flourishing, US traveler of Indian origin, Arvinder Bahal, who is visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of an international travelers' group, told Report.

    "I have been to almost every country in the world, and Azerbaijan is one of my favorite countries. This is my fourth visit to your country, but my first time in Karabakh. The work carried out here after liberation is incredibly impressive. Azerbaijanis can rightfully be proud of what they have created here," he said.

    Sharing his impressions, the traveler highlighted Aghdam in particular: "Visiting the mosque in Aghdam was a very emotional moment. Both the city's restoration and its overall pace of development are impressive. The speed of construction in Khankandi and Shusha is astonishing."

    Bahal added that he plans to return to the region in a few years: "I am sure that in five years this land will flourish even more. With the roads and buildings you are constructing, the future of the region truly looks very promising."

    On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.

    Arvinder Bahal Azerbaijan's liberated territories NomadMania club Harry Mitsidis International travelers
    Arvinder Bahal: Xankəndi və Şuşada aparılan tikinti işlərinin sürəti heyrət doğurur
    Арвиндер Бахал: Посещение мечети в Агдаме было эмоциональным моментом

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