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    Military pilots from Azerbaijan, Türkiye complete joint tactical flight exercises

    Military
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 14:30
    Military pilots from Azerbaijan, Türkiye complete joint tactical flight exercises

    On May 2, TurAz Qartali-2026 joint tactical flight exercise, held in Azerbaijan with the participation of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, successfully concluded, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    A briefing was delivered to the participants on the occasion of the completion of the exercise.

    It was stated that, during the exercise period, military pilots from both fraternal countries conducted joint flights and professionally fulfilled the assigned tasks.

    In accordance with the exercise scenario, activities such as the planning of relevant flights, the detection of the locations of air defence assets and other targets, the transmission of information to the Joint Air Operations Center, their neutralization, as well as other tasks, were successfully executed.

    The activities of the military pilots were highly commended by the exercise leadership, and the participants were wished success in their future service.

    In conclusion, participants exchanged gifts.

    Military pilots from Azerbaijan, Türkiye complete joint tactical flight exercises
    Military pilots from Azerbaijan, Türkiye complete joint tactical flight exercises

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Türkiye pilots
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə hərbi pilotlarının birgə taktiki-uçuş təlimi başa çatıb
    Photo
    Военные пилоты Азербайджана и Турции завершили совместные тактико-летные учения

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