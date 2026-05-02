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    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat

    Cultural policy
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 15:54
    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat

    Azerbaijan is participating in the 31st International Publishing and Book Fair (SIEL 2026) in Rabat, Morocco, Report informs.

    The Azerbaijani pavilion was created jointly by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco.

    The pavilion presents Azerbaijan's rich cultural and literary heritage: examples of classical and modern literature, books on history, culture, architecture, and national traditions, as well as multilingual publications.

    The exhibition opened on April 30 at the OLM Souissi complex and will run until May 10. It coincides with the announcement of Rabat as UNESCO World Book Capital for 2026.

    The Azerbaijani pavilion will be open until the end of the fair (May 10) and invites all book lovers, professionals, and interested individuals to visit.

    SIEL 2026 attracted a record number of participants – almost 890 participants from more than 60 countries – and offered a rich program of conferences, discussions and cultural events.

    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat
    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat
    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat
    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat
    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat
    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat
    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat
    International Publishing and Book Fair Azerbaijan Morocco
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    Azərbaycan Rabatda Beynəlxalq Nəşriyyat və Kitab Sərgisində iştirak edir
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    Азербайджан участвует в Международной издательской и книжной выставке в Рабате

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