Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Poland on Constitution Day
Foreign policy
- 03 May, 2026
- 16:12
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the Republic of Poland on the occasion of Constitution Day, Report informs.
"Warmest congratulations to the Republic of Poland and its citizens on Constitution Day. Happy Constitution Day, Poland!" the MFA said on X.
Warmest congratulations to the Republic of Poland and its citizens on Constitution Day.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) May 3, 2026
Happy Constitution Day, Poland! 🇦🇿-🇵🇱@PolandMFA pic.twitter.com/FKoFSlSWyk
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