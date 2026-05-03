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    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Poland on Constitution Day

    Foreign policy
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 16:12
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Poland on Constitution Day

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the Republic of Poland on the occasion of Constitution Day, Report informs.

    "Warmest congratulations to the Republic of Poland and its citizens on Constitution Day. Happy Constitution Day, Poland!" the MFA said on X.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Poland Constitution Day
    Azərbaycan XİN Polşanı Konstitusiya Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Польшу с Днем Конституции

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