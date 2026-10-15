Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summit
Foreign policy
- 15 October, 2026
- 21:00
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Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and the promotion of peace, security and stability in Asia, Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin said.
According to Report, the Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan said this in a post on X following the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.
The embassy congratulated the Republic of Azerbaijan on the successful convening of the summit.
Ambassador Mohiuddin reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast commitment to dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and stability across Asia.
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