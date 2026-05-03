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    Pickleball players killed in Texas plane crash

    Other countries
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 17:07
    Pickleball players killed in Texas plane crash

    Five members of a pickleball club who died after the small plane carrying them crashed in Texas are being mourned by a tight-knit community of fellow players, Report informs via AP.

    The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Saturday that Justin Appling, Hayden Dillard, Brooke Skypala, Stacy Hedrick and Seren Wilson were on board the Cessna 421C that crashed Thursday night in Texas Hill Country. Appling was the pilot.

    The aircraft had departed from Amarillo and was heading to New Braunfels National Airport. It crash-landed in Wimberley, a city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

    The Amarillo Pickleball Club posted on its social media that the victims were members on their way to a pickleball tournament in New Braunfels.

    Plane crash (aviation accidents) Texas
    ABŞ-də təyyarə qəzasında piklbol komandasının bütün heyəti həlak olub
    Команда по пиклболу погибла в авиакатастрофе в США

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