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    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival

    Culture
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 15:56
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited the International Carpet Festival held at Gosha Gala Square in Icherisheher, Report informs.

    They familiarized themselves with the carpet samples, traditional handicrafts, as well as pavilions displaying national applied and decorative arts from different countries.

    Afterwards, they took commemorative photos with local and foreign guests participating in the festival.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival

    Leyla Aliyeva Arzu Aliyeva Icherisheher International Carpet Festival
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    Leyla Əliyeva və Arzu Əliyeva Beynəlxalq Xalça Festivalını ziyarət ediblər
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    Лейла Алиева и Арзу Алиева посетили Международный фестиваль ковра в Ичеришехер

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    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival

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