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    Azerbaijani judokas win three gold medals at European U-23 Championships in Italy

    Individual sports
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 23:05
    Azerbaijani judokas win three gold medals at European U-23 Championships in Italy

    Azerbaijani judokas Ajdar Baghirov and Kanan Nasibov have won gold medals at the European U-23 Judo Championships in Naples, Italy.

    According to Report, Ajdar Baghirov, competing in the under-100 kg weight category, defeated Germany's Jannis Batzhin in the final to claim the European title.

    On his way to the final, the Azerbaijani judoka defeated Ivan Kutenkov (Ukraine), Borna Butija (Croatia) and Ronald Prel (Austria).

    In the over-100 kg category, Kanan Nasibov also went unbeaten throughout the competition. He defeated Serbia's Vidak Malevich in the final, successfully defending his title and becoming European U-23 champion for the second consecutive year.

    Before reaching the final, Nasibov defeated Luka Ivankovic (Croatia), Yan Rigo (France) and Morteza Soukhani (Germany).

    Thus, Azerbaijan finished the individual competition with three gold medals and topped the overall team standings.

    Earlier, Islam Rahimov (under 66 kg) had also successfully defended his European U-23 title, becoming champion for the second consecutive year.

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