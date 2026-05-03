Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pashinyan meets OSCE secretary general in Yerevan

    Region
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 17:41
    Pashinyan meets OSCE secretary general in Yerevan

    Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on Sunday with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Report informs via Armenpress.

    According to a readout from the Prime Minister's Office, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the continued development of Armenia–OSCE cooperation, including through the implementation of programs aimed at strengthening Armenia's capacities in various fields.

    The OSCE secretary general congratulated the prime minister on the occasion of Armenia hosting the summit and noted that it demonstrates strong international attention toward Armenia. According to Secretary General Sinirlioğlu, Armenia is a stable state in a turbulent region.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the Armenia–OSCE cooperation agenda, as well as on issues of regional importance. In particular, they discussed projects aimed at unblocking regional transport communications.

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