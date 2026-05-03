Baku Marathon 2026 concludes

The Baku Marathon 2026, initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has concluded, Report informs.

The award ceremony for the winners will take place shortly at the finish line in the Sea Breeze area.

The first-place winner will receive a cash prize of 6,000 manats ($3,529), the second-place winner will receive 4,000 manats ($2,350), and the participant finishing third will be awarded 2,000 manats ($1,176). In addition, all participants who complete the 42 km distance will be given medals. Prizes will also be awarded for shorter distances. The first 2,000 participants to complete the 21 km half-marathon distance will receive medals, while those who complete the 10 km distance will be awarded certificates.

For the first time, the marathon was held over a full 42-kilometer route rather than a 21-kilometer distance, with 25,000 participants taking part. Prominent public-political figures, art professionals, and intellectuals also joined the marathon. Along with Azerbaijani citizens, representatives from the US, Germany, Great Britain, Georgia, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, China, and other countries also competed for victory. As in previous years, individuals with physical disabilities, as well as persons with Down syndrome, also participated in this year's race.