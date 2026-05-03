Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watches European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics

    Team sports
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 21:28
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watches European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics

    On May 3, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, and Alina Kabaeva, Olympic and two-time world champion, watched the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics held at the National Gymnastics Arena, Report informas via AZERTAC.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watches European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watches European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watches European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watches European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watches European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watches European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watches European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watches European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics
    Photo
    Birinci vitse-prezident Mehriban Əliyeva bədii gimnastika üzrə Avropa kubokunu izləyib
    Photo
    Мехрибан Алиева посетила Кубок Европы по художественной гимнастике

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