Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan: Scale of Karabakh's restoration remarkable

    Karabakh
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 16:14
    Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan: Scale of Karabakh's restoration remarkable

    The pace of recovery in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region provides valuable insights, Slovakia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Elchin Gasimov, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Together with colleagues, visited Karabakh at the invitation of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration. The scale and pace of reconstruction and development are truly remarkable and provide valuable insights," he wrote.

    Slovakia Elchin Gasimov Karabakh
    Slovakiyanın Azərbaycandakı səfiri: Qarabağın bərpa miqyası heyranlıq doğurur
    Посол Словакии в Азербайджане: Масштабы восстановления Карабаха впечатляют

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