Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan: Scale of Karabakh's restoration remarkable
Karabakh
- 02 May, 2026
- 16:14
The pace of recovery in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region provides valuable insights, Slovakia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Elchin Gasimov, wrote on X, Report informs.
"Together with colleagues, visited Karabakh at the invitation of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration. The scale and pace of reconstruction and development are truly remarkable and provide valuable insights," he wrote.
Together with colleagues, visited #Karabakh at the invitation of 🇦🇿 Presidential Administration. The scale and pace of reconstruction and development are truly remarkable and provide valuable insights. 🇸🇰🤝🇦🇿 @HikmetHajiyev@SlovakiaMFA @AzerbaijanMFA #Khojaly #Khankendi… pic.twitter.com/tytnJbefqX— Elčin Gasymov (@GasymovElcin) May 2, 2026
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