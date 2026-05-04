Minval Politika continues to publish video and audio recordings of former prosecutor of the UN International Criminal Court Luis Ocampo, related to his plans to conduct a campaign to defame Azerbaijan using artificial intelligence (AI).

As per Report, these revelations indicate this is not about "values" and "principles," but about a constructed system of pressure involving the Armenian lobby, European politicians, and financial flows linked to Russian-Armenian business circles.

At the same time, Ocampo's financial feeding trough scheme is also being exposed: first, money came from Armenian sources, then a group of sponsors from the wealthy diaspora, predominantly from Russia, joined in. Among them are Samvel Karapetyan and Ruben Vardanyan. The key principle is anonymity and operating through closed schemes.

Moreover, certain fragments directly point to interference in Armenia's internal processes - going as far as discussing scenarios for regime change.

Report presents a new text transcript of the revelations:

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "And the next step for me is to see how to organize this on an artificial intelligence platform and do it properly. So I am working with the University of São Paulo, at the physics department, on a project related to artificial intelligence. And right now I have spent a few days in Spain with my friends who are involved in working with this kind of companies. We were discussing how the Armenian project is a pilot for a company using artificial intelligence."

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "If we are going to talk about this… this is completely different. I don't want to scare you, but I am involved in many things. I am also a professor at the University of São Paulo in Brazil. I work with a physicist, [...] in the field of physics. Basically, we use modern physics… and artificial intelligence to model and try to organize global order and global disorder. So, Brazil is funding this. We have supercomputers working on this. And first we focused well, at the beginning we said: 'let's deal with global order in general.' Then we said: 'no, this is too complex, let's deal with genocide.' And then we said: 'let's deal with Nagorno-Karabakh,' because I have a lot of information. We are working on Nagorno-Karabakh. Right now I am looking at this as an academic product, this is an academic project, and I need to get the most out of it. So I am trying to create a cross-border company that will transform the information we produce here into something that reaches decision-making politicians. It needs to reach mainstream media, social networks, to become more visible. It also needs to reach other scientists, to become solid, established."

Unknown interlocutor: "But are you developing a program using artificial intelligence?"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "Yes, yes."

Unknown interlocutor: "Because there are programs, there are think tanks that come together to advise decision-makers, this has existed for a long time."

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "Yes, yes."

In the recordings that came into the editorial team's possession, he no longer conceals that he is trying to take his activities to a new level - using artificial intelligence. It concerns the creation of an entire influence infrastructure, where an "academic project" is transformed into a tool for pressuring politicians, media, and international institutions.

In essence, this is an attempt to industrialize information and political attacks - to package them in a "scholarly" shell and scale them up with the help of technology.

From these transcripts, it follows that Ocampo and his accomplices planned to deploy against Azerbaijan mechanisms involving deepfakes and other technological tools of manipulation.

Thus, Ocampo is no longer merely an Armenian lobbyist, but an "architect" of a hybrid operation.