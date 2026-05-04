Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ottawa welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 13:09
    Ottawa welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Ottawa welcomes the progress achieved in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said speaking today at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan, according to Report.

    "I join those who note the progress made in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and I welcome the participation of President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

    Carney also emphasized the importance of Canada"s participation in the EPC format and thanked European Council President António Costa for the invitation to attend the summit in Yerevan.

    Ilham Aliyev Mark Carney European Political Community Summit Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ottava Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh dialoqunda əldə olunan irəliləyişi alqışlayır
    Оттава приветствует прогресс в мирном диалоге между Баку и Ереваном

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