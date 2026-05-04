Ottawa welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and Yerevan
Foreign policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 13:09
Ottawa welcomes the progress achieved in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said speaking today at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan, according to Report.
"I join those who note the progress made in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and I welcome the participation of President Ilham Aliyev," he said.
Carney also emphasized the importance of Canada"s participation in the EPC format and thanked European Council President António Costa for the invitation to attend the summit in Yerevan.
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