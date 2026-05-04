Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Italy are strategic partners

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 20:00
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Italy are strategic partners

    "Our countries are strategic partners," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

    "Your presence in Azerbaijan today once again signifies the profound substance of Azerbaijan-Italy relations," the head of state emphasized.

    Ilham Aliyev Giorgia Meloni Strategic partnership
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