Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory Day

Russia declared a ceasefire with Ukraine for May 8-9 "in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War," Report informs via Anadolu.

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry said it hopes Ukraine will follow suit.

The ministry said Russia will take "all necessary" measures to ensure the security of the celebrations, citing a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "which contains threats to strike Moscow specifically on May 9."

"If the Kyiv regime attempts to implement its criminal plans to disrupt the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Armed Forces will launch a retaliatory, massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv," the ministry said.

"Russia, despite its capabilities, has previously refrained from such actions for humanitarian reasons," it added. "We warn the civilian population of Kyiv and employees of foreign diplomatic missions of the need to leave the city promptly."