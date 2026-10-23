Azerbaijan objects to UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief

Azerbaijan has objected to the report of the Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN, stated during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur, Report informs.

Hajiyev underlined that freedom of religion or belief is rooted in the dignity and equality inherent in all human beings. Effective realization of this fundamental human right is a cornerstone of stable societies where mutual understanding, tolerance and respect thrive.

It was stressed that, rather than including groundless allegations in her report (A/81/376) submitted to the session, the Special Rapporteur should have referred to Azerbaijan in the context of the 30-year occupation of its territories, during which religious heritage of universal value, including monuments associated with the Islamic faith, was deliberately destroyed and annihilated. In particular, at least 65 mosques were razed to the ground, while cemeteries were desecrated and looted on a widespread scale.

The statement underscored that the continued silence of the Special Rapporteur on these documented violations, coupled with the inclusion of unverified information in her report, raises serious questions regarding the impartiality and objectivity of her reporting.

"The number of religious communities registered in 2025 comprised 994, of which 956 are Islamic, and the others are Christian, Jewish, Baha'i, and Krishna. In Azerbaijan, 2,387 mosques, 16 churches and 23 prayer houses, 7 synagogues, 1 Baha'i and 1 Krishna place of worship operate," reads the statement.

It was also emphasized that mandate holders must discharge their functions objectively and impartially, without outside interference of any kind, in accordance with HRC resolution 5/2 of 18 June 2007, entitled "Code of Conduct for Special Procedures Mandate-Holders."