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The next matches of round 3 of the UEFA Europa League league phase have been played.

According to Report, Besiktas, Türkiye's sole representative in the tournament, played out a 2-2 draw with England's Crystal Palace. Italy's Juventus also shared the points with France's Rennes at home, drawing 2-2.

In the day's other matches, Dutch side AZ Alkmaar defeated Armenia's Ararat 4-0, Germany's Hoffenheim beat France's Lyon 3-0, while Spain's Real Sociedad thrashed Norway's Lillestrom 6-0.

The following results were recorded in the other matches of the day:

Ararat (Armenia) vs AZ (Netherlands) – 0:4

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs NEC (Netherlands) – 2:4

Ferencvaros (Hungary) vs Torreense (Portugal) – 4:1

Juventus (Italy) vs Rennes (France) – 2:2

Lech Poznan (Poland) vs Sunderland (England) – 1:1

OFI (Greece) vs Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) – 0:2

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel) – 4:0

Sturm Graz (Austria) vs Marseille (France) – 1:0

Besiktas (Türkiye) vs Crystal Palace (England) – 2:2

Celje (Slovenia) vs Salzburg (Austria) – 2:2

Celtic (Scotland) vs Celta Vigo (Spain) – 1:2

Hoffenheim (Germany) vs Lyon (France) – 3:0

Jagiellonia (Poland) vs Anderlecht (Belgium) – 0:3

Lillestrom (Norway) vs Real Sociedad (Spain) – 0:6

Olympiacos (Greece) vs Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) – 1:0

Omonia (Cyprus) vs Benfica (Portugal) – 1:4

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) vs Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) – 1:2

Bournemouth (England) vs AC Milan (Italy) – 3:0