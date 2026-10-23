Europa League: Armenia's Ararat, Norway's Lillestrom thrashed in round 3
- 23 October, 2026
- 07:45
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The next matches of round 3 of the UEFA Europa League league phase have been played.
According to Report, Besiktas, Türkiye's sole representative in the tournament, played out a 2-2 draw with England's Crystal Palace. Italy's Juventus also shared the points with France's Rennes at home, drawing 2-2.
In the day's other matches, Dutch side AZ Alkmaar defeated Armenia's Ararat 4-0, Germany's Hoffenheim beat France's Lyon 3-0, while Spain's Real Sociedad thrashed Norway's Lillestrom 6-0.
The following results were recorded in the other matches of the day:
Ararat (Armenia) vs AZ (Netherlands) – 0:4
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs NEC (Netherlands) – 2:4
Ferencvaros (Hungary) vs Torreense (Portugal) – 4:1
Juventus (Italy) vs Rennes (France) – 2:2
Lech Poznan (Poland) vs Sunderland (England) – 1:1
OFI (Greece) vs Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) – 0:2
Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel) – 4:0
Sturm Graz (Austria) vs Marseille (France) – 1:0
Besiktas (Türkiye) vs Crystal Palace (England) – 2:2
Celje (Slovenia) vs Salzburg (Austria) – 2:2
Celtic (Scotland) vs Celta Vigo (Spain) – 1:2
Hoffenheim (Germany) vs Lyon (France) – 3:0
Jagiellonia (Poland) vs Anderlecht (Belgium) – 0:3
Lillestrom (Norway) vs Real Sociedad (Spain) – 0:6
Olympiacos (Greece) vs Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) – 1:0
Omonia (Cyprus) vs Benfica (Portugal) – 1:4
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) vs Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) – 1:2
Bournemouth (England) vs AC Milan (Italy) – 3:0