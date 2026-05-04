Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisis

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she had exchanged views with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the crisis involving Iran, developments in the region and international issues.

Report informs that Meloni made the remarks during statements to the press with President Ilham Aliyev.

"Naturally, I exchanged views with President Aliyev on key international issues, ranging from the crisis involving Iran to the events occurring in our region that affect us all. Clearly, it was very interesting for me to listen to the opinions of the President of a country that shares a common border and a long common history with Iran," Meloni said.

"Once again, we hope that this crisis will be resolved as soon as possible. I reiterated our commitment to supporting any initiative that serves this purpose and to establishing stability in the region. I would also like to express my gratitude to Azerbaijan, the President, and all Azerbaijani authorities for carrying out the operations necessary for Italy to evacuate numerous Italian citizens who faced danger and were forced to leave the country. Your side took full measures in this regard; specifically, I thank you for supporting the temporary relocation of our embassy in Tehran to Baku, allowing it to operate efficiently in a secure environment. This is another element demonstrating our friendship."