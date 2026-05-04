Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exports

    Energy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 23:43
    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exports

    Last year, Azerbaijan-Italy trade turnover amounted to approximately $12 billion, President Ilham Aliyev said during statements to the press with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Report informs.

    "Last year, our trade turnover amounted to approximately 12 billion dollars. Naturally, one of the primary directions of our relations is partnership in the energy sector. Here, too, we have supported each other as reliable partners for many years. Azerbaijan ranks second in Italy's oil supply and also second in its gas supply. For us, the Italian market is of primary importance for both oil and gas. Last year, Azerbaijan exported 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 9.5 billion of which was exported to the Italian market," President Ilham Aliyev said.

    "Today, during our conversations and negotiations, we held discussions to increase this volume. For this, of course, it is necessary to expand the TAP project, which is an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor. It has already been expanded to a certain extent, but this process must continue."

    Ilham Aliyev Giorgia Meloni gas exports
    Azərbaycan ilə İtaliya arasında qaz ixracının artırılması müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан рассматривает увеличение экспорта газа в Италию

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