Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promising

Azerbaijan and Italy's new area of cooperation - military-technical cooperation - is also promising, President Ilham Aliyev said during statements to the press with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Report informs.

"Our new area of cooperation - military-technical cooperation - is also promising. This topic was discussed today as well. We have concrete ideas regarding the implementation of joint projects, the organization of joint production, and the combination of Italian technologies with Azerbaijani financial resources. This matter was also discussed extensively," President Ilham Aliyev said.