Mali junta leader names himself defence minister after predecessor killed

Mali's military leader Gen Assimi Goïta has taken over as defence minister after the officer who previously held the post was killed in a wave of surprise attacks, Report informs via BBC.

The West African country remains in a security crisis more than a week after an alliance of jihadists and separatist rebels launched their nationwide raids.

During the offensive, Defence Minister Sadio Camara was killed in an apparent suicide truck bombing on his residence near the capital, Bamako.

A decree read on state television on Monday said Goïta would replace Camara as defence minister. He will be assisted by army chief ​of staff Gen Oumar ⁠Diarra, who has been appointed minister delegate.

Goïta's decision to simultaneously lead the presidency and the defence ministry is likely to be interpreted as an attempt to consolidate power at a time when his authority appears to be threatened.

On April 25, residents in cities and towns across Mali woke to gunfire and explosion, as an alliance of two groups - the separatist Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) and the al-Qaeda-linked JNIM - launched coordinated attacks.

The insurgents have since imposed a partial blockade on Bamako and other cities.