Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations during their meeting.

Report informs that Meloni said this during statements to the press with President Ilham Aliyev.

"We discussed relations with Armenia. I reaffirmed Italy's full support for the path toward normalization, which reflects a historic stage thanks to the impetus provided by the United States. I believe that 2026 can become a significant year in this regard, as it is crucial that the full potential of this dynamic region is utilized," Meloni said.

"We noted the importance of strengthening dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union. Energy and transportation are unequivocally two areas where Europe can and should play a more vital role. In this way, support for investments and a greater integration of Azerbaijan into energy networks and international transport routes can be ensured."