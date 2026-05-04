Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAE

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 23:30
    Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAE

    "Iran has no intention of striking the United Arab Emirates and has not set itself such a task," Iran's state broadcaster IRIB said, citing a senior representative of the country's military command, Report informs.

    Shortly before that, UAE officials reported that a major fire had broken out at an oil industry facility in the Emirate of Fujairah following a drone attack.

    Three Indian nationals were injured in the incident.

    Escalation in Middle East Iran's attacks UAE
    İran BƏƏ-dəki yanğınları "ABŞ avantürasının birbaşa nəticəsi" adlandırıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Иран назвал пожары в ОАЭ "прямым следствием авантюры США" - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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