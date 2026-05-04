Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAE
Region
- 04 May, 2026
- 23:30
"Iran has no intention of striking the United Arab Emirates and has not set itself such a task," Iran's state broadcaster IRIB said, citing a senior representative of the country's military command, Report informs.
Shortly before that, UAE officials reported that a major fire had broken out at an oil industry facility in the Emirate of Fujairah following a drone attack.
Three Indian nationals were injured in the incident.
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