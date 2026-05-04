Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026

    Economy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 23:57
    Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026

    An Azerbaijan-Italy business forum is planned to be held in Baku.

    Report informs that President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni said this during statements to the press with President Ilham Aliyev.

    "We have planned to organize a business forum here in Baku in the second half of 2026 to turn our political cooperation into concrete opportunities for our enterprises and workers," Meloni said.

    "Mr. President, as we noted in our conversations, I can confirm that there are numerous Italian enterprises with a very great interest in strategic plans, development plans, and 360-degree modernization – not only bilaterally but also in the execution of joint work in third countries. Because energy is not the only field of our cooperation. There are many other fields."

    Giorgia Meloni Ilham Aliyev business forum
    Bakıda Azərbaycan-İtaliya biznes-forumunun keçirilməsi planlaşdırılır
    Мелони назвала сроки проведения в Баку Азербайджано-итальянского бизнес-форума

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