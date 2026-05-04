SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economy
Foreign policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 23:38
Over the past few years, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan has invested approximately $3 billion into the Italian economy, President Ilham Aliyev said during statements to the press with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Report informs.
"The Italian market is of great interest to us. Under the leadership of Madam Prime Minister, the Italian economy is developing successfully. Over the past few years, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan has invested approximately 3 billion dollars into the Italian economy. Issues regarding the attraction of these investments into new projects were also discussed," the Azerbaijani leader said.
Latest News
00:03
Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalizationForeign policy
23:57
Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026Economy
23:49
Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisisForeign policy
23:43
Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exportsEnergy
23:38
SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economyForeign policy
23:35
Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promisingForeign policy
23:30
Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAERegion
23:27
Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory DayRegion
23:16