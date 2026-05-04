Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economy

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 23:38
    SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economy

    Over the past few years, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan has invested approximately $3 billion into the Italian economy, President Ilham Aliyev said during statements to the press with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Report informs.

    "The Italian market is of great interest to us. Under the leadership of Madam Prime Minister, the Italian economy is developing successfully. Over the past few years, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan has invested approximately 3 billion dollars into the Italian economy. Issues regarding the attraction of these investments into new projects were also discussed," the Azerbaijani leader said.

    Ilham Aliyev Giorgia Meloni SOFAZ
    ARDNF son bir neçə il ərzində İtaliya iqtisadiyyatına təxminən 3 milyard dollar sərmayə qoyub
    ГНФАР за последние несколько лет инвестировал в экономику Италии около 3 млрд долларов

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